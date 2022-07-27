Pictet & Cie Europe SA Acquires 443 Shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Pictet & Cie Europe SA increased its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,519 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 443 shares during the period. Pictet & Cie Europe SA’s holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 6.4% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 18,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $289,982,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 142.1% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 1,147 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 3.2% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 13,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 5.6% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.12% of the company’s stock.

In other CRISPR Therapeutics news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.59, for a total value of $1,539,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 290,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,878,283.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

CRSP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $170.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Chardan Capital cut their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $168.00 to $164.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.31.

CRISPR Therapeutics stock opened at $77.12 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a PE ratio of 21.36 and a beta of 1.91. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 1-year low of $42.51 and a 1-year high of $142.64.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($2.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.91) by ($0.41). CRISPR Therapeutics had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 34.04%. The company had revenue of $0.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.51) EPS. CRISPR Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 74.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -8.98 earnings per share for the current year.

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

