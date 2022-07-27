Pictet & Cie Europe SA Acquires 487 Shares of Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST)

Pictet & Cie Europe SA raised its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,155 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. Pictet & Cie Europe SA’s holdings in Twist Bioscience were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TWST. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Twist Bioscience in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Twist Bioscience by 86.4% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in shares of Twist Bioscience in the 1st quarter worth $177,000. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 45.4% in the 1st quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 1,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Twist Bioscience in the 4th quarter worth $251,000.

Get Twist Bioscience alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Paula Green sold 10,067 shares of Twist Bioscience stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.47, for a total value of $306,741.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,727 shares in the company, valued at $448,731.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Twist Bioscience news, Director Nicolas Barthelemy acquired 8,550 shares of Twist Bioscience stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.25 per share, with a total value of $250,087.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $407,715.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Paula Green sold 10,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.47, for a total value of $306,741.49. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,727 shares in the company, valued at $448,731.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 19,581 shares of company stock worth $654,504. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Twist Bioscience Trading Down 2.7 %

TWST opened at $40.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.05 and a beta of 1.12. Twist Bioscience Co. has a 12 month low of $25.07 and a 12 month high of $139.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.30 and a 200 day moving average of $43.95.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.26) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $48.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.25 million. Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 28.88% and a negative net margin of 114.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 54.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.78) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Twist Bioscience from $70.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Barclays raised their price target on Twist Bioscience from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Twist Bioscience from $105.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th.

Twist Bioscience Profile

(Get Rating)

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Twist Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twist Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.