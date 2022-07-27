Pictet & Cie Europe SA Has $464,000 Stock Holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA)

Pictet & Cie Europe SA lifted its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,882 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,893 shares during the period. Pictet & Cie Europe SA’s holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics were worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,093,682 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $97,238,000 after buying an additional 705,576 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 134,519 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,568,000 after buying an additional 4,603 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 701.0% during the 4th quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 534,036 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,195,000 after buying an additional 467,364 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 101.8% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 53,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 26,995 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 167.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 884,481 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $16,886,000 after purchasing an additional 553,559 shares during the period. 99.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics stock opened at $12.00 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.88. Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.18 and a 52-week high of $27.96.

Iovance Biotherapeutics ( NASDAQ:IOVA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $12.00 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.51) EPS. Iovance Biotherapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Iovance Biotherapeutics news, Director Merrill A. Mcpeak acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.84 per share, with a total value of $68,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,826. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 7.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Chardan Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $44.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $64.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.10.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. It has six ongoing phase 2 clinical studies, including C-144-01, of its lead product candidate, lifileucel, for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; C-145-04, of its product candidate lifileucel for recurrent, metastatic, or persistent cervical cancer; and C-145-03, of its product candidate LN-145, for recurrent and/or metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.

