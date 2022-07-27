Pictet & Cie Europe SA Purchases 2,734 Shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS)

Pictet & Cie Europe SA increased its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) by 43.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,069 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,734 shares during the period. Pictet & Cie Europe SA’s holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals were worth $461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of APLS. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $161,000. LSP Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $260,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $265,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $362,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $405,000. 76.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on APLS. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $114.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $94.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.36.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 2.5 %

NASDAQ:APLS opened at $55.69 on Wednesday. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $27.50 and a one year high of $69.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 8.58 and a current ratio of 8.85. The firm has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.94 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.38.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.36) by ($0.06). Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 607.37% and a negative net margin of 866.81%. The firm had revenue of $14.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.32) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -5.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Apellis Pharmaceuticals

In other news, Director Alec Machiels sold 1,250 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.18, for a total value of $48,975.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 263,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,334,665.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, insider Victoria L. Brown sold 2,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $121,410.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,123,830. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Alec Machiels sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.18, for a total transaction of $48,975.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 263,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,334,665.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 95,789 shares of company stock valued at $4,327,805 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

About Apellis Pharmaceuticals

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is pegcetacoplan that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) diseases.

Featured Stories

