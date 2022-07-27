Pictet & Cie Europe SA Reduces Stake in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Pictet & Cie Europe SA cut its position in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) by 62.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,930 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after selling 15,001 shares during the quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Barrick Gold during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in Barrick Gold by 99.3% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,160 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Barrick Gold by 91.6% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,226 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Barrick Gold during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Barrick Gold during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. 58.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Barrick Gold Price Performance

Shares of GOLD stock opened at $15.27 on Wednesday. Barrick Gold Corp has a 52-week low of $14.80 and a 52-week high of $26.07. The stock has a market cap of $27.04 billion, a PE ratio of 14.01, a PEG ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a current ratio of 4.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.08.

Barrick Gold Increases Dividend

Barrick Gold ( NYSE:GOLD Get Rating ) (TSE:ABX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 6.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from Barrick Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.24%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.70%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays dropped their target price on Barrick Gold from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Barrick Gold from C$41.00 to C$35.25 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Barrick Gold from C$34.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Raymond James set a $31.00 price objective on Barrick Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on Barrick Gold from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.94.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

