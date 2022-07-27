Pictet & Cie Europe SA Sells 2,249 Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Pictet & Cie Europe SA reduced its stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) by 36.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,846 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,249 shares during the quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA’s holdings in Xylem were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. James Reed Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Xylem during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Xylem during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xylem during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xylem during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Xylem during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. 83.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Hayati Yarkadas sold 5,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total transaction of $472,193.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $765,053.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 8,055 shares of company stock valued at $633,114 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

XYL has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Xylem in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Xylem from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Cowen upgraded shares of Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Xylem from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Xylem from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Xylem presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.67.

Shares of XYL stock opened at $84.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.62. Xylem Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.08 and a 52 week high of $138.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.00.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 13.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 26th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 25th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.72%.

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

