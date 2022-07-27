Pigeoncoin Achieves Market Capitalization of $188,007.42 (PGN)

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 12.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 27th. Over the last week, Pigeoncoin has traded 13.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Pigeoncoin has a total market capitalization of $188,007.42 and approximately $15,878.00 worth of Pigeoncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pigeoncoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

SIN COIN (SIN) traded down 48.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00013625 BTC.

Sin City Metaverse (SIN) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000302 BTC.

GoChain (GO) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Cellframe (CELL) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001279 BTC.

Raptoreum (RTM) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000013 BTC.

888tron (888) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0510 or 0.00000229 BTC.

ETH Fan Token Ecosystem (EFT) traded down 27.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Sinverse (SIN) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000210 BTC.

PGN uses the hashing algorithm. Pigeoncoin’s total supply is 7,514,364,865 coins. The Reddit community for Pigeoncoin is /r/Pigeoncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Pigeoncoin is medium.com/@pigeoncoin. The official website for Pigeoncoin is pigeoncoin.org. Pigeoncoin’s official Twitter account is @Pigeoncoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Pigeoncoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the X16S (shuffle) algorithm. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pigeoncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pigeoncoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pigeoncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

