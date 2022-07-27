PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:MINT) Trading Up 0%

Shares of PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:MINT – Get Rating) were up 0% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $99.13 and last traded at $99.10. Approximately 1,570,974 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 3% from the average daily volume of 1,522,997 shares. The stock had previously closed at $99.09.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.10.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund by 769.5% during the first quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 713 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the period. American Research & Management Co. acquired a new position in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund during the second quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its holdings in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 1,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period.

PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund Company Profile

PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (the Fund), formerly PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Strategy Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks maximum current income, consistent with preservation of capital and daily liquidity. The Fund focuses on short maturity fixed income instruments. The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing at least 65% of its total assets in a diversified portfolio of fixed income instruments of varying maturities, which may be represented by forwards.

