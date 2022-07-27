Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) Stock Price Down 3.6%

Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) traded down 3.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $51.22 and last traded at $53.20. 138,484 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 8,235,231 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.16.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pinduoduo from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. 86 Research upgraded shares of Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Pinduoduo from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Pinduoduo from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Pinduoduo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pinduoduo currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.18.

Get Pinduoduo alerts:

Pinduoduo Stock Down 1.7 %

The company has a market capitalization of $67.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.52 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $55.53 and its 200-day moving average is $50.19.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pinduoduo

Pinduoduo ( NASDAQ:PDD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 27th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. Pinduoduo had a net margin of 13.91% and a return on equity of 22.63%. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.36) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pinduoduo Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDD. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Pinduoduo by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 896 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 138,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,063,000 after purchasing an additional 15,400 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pinduoduo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pinduoduo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,937,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pinduoduo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $279,000. 21.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pinduoduo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverages, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pinduoduo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinduoduo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.