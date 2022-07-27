Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) Plans $0.85 Quarterly Dividend

Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 22nd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be given a dividend of 0.85 per share by the utilities provider on Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th.

Pinnacle West Capital has a payout ratio of 81.3% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities analysts expect Pinnacle West Capital to earn $4.09 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 83.1%.

Pinnacle West Capital Price Performance

NYSE:PNW opened at $72.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 0.33. Pinnacle West Capital has a 1 year low of $62.78 and a 1 year high of $86.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Pinnacle West Capital ( NYSE:PNW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $783.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $692.73 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 15.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Pinnacle West Capital will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PNW. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Pinnacle West Capital in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. UBS Group decreased their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $74.00 to $67.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Barclays decreased their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $78.00 to $68.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pinnacle West Capital has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.62.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Barbara D. Lockwood sold 3,489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.25, for a total value of $259,058.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pinnacle West Capital

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,338,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,041,714,000 after acquiring an additional 241,019 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,911,753 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $539,808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072,235 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,537,942 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $276,313,000 after acquiring an additional 808,207 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 889,458 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $69,467,000 after acquiring an additional 35,875 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 609,691 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,617,000 after acquiring an additional 50,562 shares during the period. 80.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pinnacle West Capital

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

