Pivot Token 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $60,722.00 (PVT)

Pivot Token (PVT) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 27th. During the last week, Pivot Token has traded down 7.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Pivot Token coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Pivot Token has a market cap of $157,666.76 and approximately $60,722.00 worth of Pivot Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Pivot Token alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22,793.92 or 1.00009705 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004382 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00005695 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004388 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003877 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002244 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $29.22 or 0.00128203 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00029769 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004385 BTC.

Pivot Token Coin Profile

Pivot Token (CRYPTO:PVT) is a coin. It launched on August 7th, 2018. Pivot Token’s total supply is 31,415,926,535 coins and its circulating supply is 5,135,200,000 coins. Pivot Token’s official website is www.pivot.one/pc/about. Pivot Token’s official message board is www.pivot.one/pc/u/5b7c0de402b8755e771e8c62. Pivot Token’s official Twitter account is @pivot_pvt and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Pivot Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Pivot is a community app for those interested in blockchain and world of cryptocurrency. It serves as a tool for the blockchain investor community to collaborate and communicate freely. Pivot started off in China. The Chinese version launched in March 2018 and the international version was launched in July 2018. The main mission of PVT Community is to empower blockchain investors through the community, discover quality projects. The community members can improve their awareness of the blockchain, collaborate within the community, and ultimately guide their investments and entrepreneurship. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pivot Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pivot Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pivot Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pivot Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pivot Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.