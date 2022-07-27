PIXEL (PXL) Price Tops $0.0011

PIXEL (PXL) traded 6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 27th. One PIXEL coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PIXEL has a market capitalization of $595,433.53 and $143.00 worth of PIXEL was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, PIXEL has traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get PIXEL alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $21,341.75 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $118.38 or 0.00554687 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $54.71 or 0.00256350 BTC.

Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001087 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00005356 BTC.

Coin of champions (COC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00014862 BTC.

ICC (ICC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Bogged Finance (BOG) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001469 BTC.

PIXEL Profile

PIXEL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. PIXEL’s total supply is 987,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 557,577,505 coins. PIXEL’s official Twitter account is @PLXDev and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for PIXEL is medium.com/piction. PIXEL’s official website is piction.network/en.

PIXEL Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PhalanXL provides a mining platform where miners can sell, buy, trade and rent mining resources and computational power. The QT-client also, allows users to store and trade multiple cryptocurrencies “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIXEL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PIXEL should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PIXEL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PIXEL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PIXEL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.