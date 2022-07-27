PJT Partners Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 (NYSE:PJT)

PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 26th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, September 21st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th.

PJT Partners has a payout ratio of 18.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect PJT Partners to earn $5.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.2%.

PJT Partners Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PJT traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $70.23. 289 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 170,043. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 0.81. PJT Partners has a twelve month low of $54.48 and a twelve month high of $89.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.22.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PJT Partners ( NYSE:PJT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $246.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.14 million. PJT Partners had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 27.53%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PJT Partners will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on PJT. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of PJT Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of PJT Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Wolfe Research raised shares of PJT Partners from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of PJT Partners from $98.00 to $86.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of PJT Partners from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.80.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PJT Partners

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PJT. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in PJT Partners by 133.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in PJT Partners by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in PJT Partners by 55.3% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $818,000 after acquiring an additional 4,613 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in PJT Partners by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 58,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,676,000 after acquiring an additional 9,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of PJT Partners by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. 69.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PJT Partners

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and capital markets advisory, restructuring and special situations, and shareholder advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers advisory services to clients on various transactions, including mergers and acquisitions (M&A), spin-offs, activism defense, contested M&A, joint ventures, minority investments, and divestitures.

