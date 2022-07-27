Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.22

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.2175 per share by the pipeline company on Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th.

Shares of NYSE PAA opened at $10.76 on Wednesday. Plains All American Pipeline has a fifty-two week low of $8.64 and a fifty-two week high of $12.10. The stock has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.74.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.06). Plains All American Pipeline had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 0.65%. The firm had revenue of $13.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. Plains All American Pipeline’s quarterly revenue was up 63.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Plains All American Pipeline will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Plains All American Pipeline news, Director Kevin S. Mccarthy acquired 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.81 per share, for a total transaction of $1,962,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 200,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,962,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PAA. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,415,219 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $187,388,000 after purchasing an additional 4,880,244 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,317,092 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $78,732,000 after buying an additional 194,589 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 4,193.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,506,010 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,965,000 after buying an additional 2,447,646 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 322,423 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,470,000 after buying an additional 7,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 180,026 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,937,000 after buying an additional 30,384 shares in the last quarter. 45.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PAA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Plains All American Pipeline from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.05.

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminalling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and NGL. The Crude Oil segment offers gathering and transporting crude oil through pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and at times on barges or railcars.

