Playcent (PCNT) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $20,100.00

Playcent (PCNT) traded up 7.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 27th. Playcent has a market capitalization of $396,496.14 and approximately $20,100.00 worth of Playcent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Playcent has traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar. One Playcent coin can now be bought for $0.0137 or 0.00000060 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22,787.52 or 1.00199239 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004393 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00005705 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004398 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00003797 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002248 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.95 or 0.00127293 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.76 or 0.00029707 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004393 BTC.

About Playcent

Playcent is a coin. It was first traded on March 6th, 2021. Playcent’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,965,236 coins. Playcent’s official Twitter account is @playcentglobal.

Playcent Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Playcent is a blockchain-based user-generated content platform for interactive apps and games. It’s a remix tool that anyone can use to make interactive games, mini-apps, and memes based on the various templates created by independent developers. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playcent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Playcent should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Playcent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

