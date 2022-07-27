Playkey (PKT) Achieves Market Cap of $78,522.98

Playkey (PKT) traded up 9.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 27th. One Playkey coin can now be bought for about $0.0045 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Playkey has traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar. Playkey has a market cap of $78,522.98 and approximately $52,627.00 worth of Playkey was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Playkey Coin Profile

Playkey (CRYPTO:PKT) is a coin. It launched on November 1st, 2017. Playkey’s total supply is 19,893,268 coins and its circulating supply is 17,414,614 coins. Playkey’s official Twitter account is @playkey_en and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Playkey is /r/playkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Playkey’s official website is playkey.io. Playkey’s official message board is medium.com/@playkey.

Playkey Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Playkey is a cloud gaming platform that allows users to run games on low-tech computers by commanding high-tech servers that run the game itself. Playkey allows gamers to access any game while also providing private/professional GPU owners with a new way to earn revenue without “wasting” it on Proof of Work mining. PKT is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. It allows users to buy and sell cloud gaming subscriptions as well as other Playkey services and future products. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playkey directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Playkey should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Playkey using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

