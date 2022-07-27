Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX) Stock Price Down 9.6%

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX – Get Rating) shares dropped 9.6% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $16.62 and last traded at $16.73. Approximately 15,170 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 941,807 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.50.

Several research firms recently commented on PLRX. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Pliant Therapeutics from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Pliant Therapeutics from $35.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Pliant Therapeutics from $27.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.71.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.07.

Pliant Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:PLRX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by ($0.01). Pliant Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,542.15% and a negative return on equity of 48.97%. The company had revenue of $1.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 million. Equities research analysts expect that Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Bernard Coulie sold 15,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $337,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,273 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,333,642.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eric Lefebvre sold 3,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 138,436 shares in the company, valued at $2,768,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLRX. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Pliant Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $27,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Pliant Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Exane Derivatives lifted its holdings in Pliant Therapeutics by 78.1% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 5,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,319 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pliant Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Pliant Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $89,000. 85.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis and related diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is PLN-74809, an oral small-molecule dual selective inhibitor of avß6 and avß1 integrins, which is in three Phase 2a trials.

