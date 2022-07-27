pNetwork (PNT) Price Tops $0.30 on Top Exchanges

pNetwork (PNT) traded 4.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 27th. During the last week, pNetwork has traded down 9.6% against the US dollar. One pNetwork coin can now be bought for approximately $0.30 or 0.00001394 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. pNetwork has a total market cap of $17.04 million and $4.16 million worth of pNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get pNetwork alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004696 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $21,316.51 or 1.00002500 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00006093 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004687 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00003789 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002398 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.04 or 0.00126866 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.27 or 0.00029429 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004683 BTC.

pNetwork Profile

pNetwork (PNT) is a coin. It was first traded on June 18th, 2020. pNetwork’s total supply is 87,897,124 coins and its circulating supply is 57,370,090 coins. The Reddit community for pNetwork is https://reddit.com/r/pTokens and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for pNetwork is p.network. pNetwork’s official Twitter account is @ptokens_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. pNetwork’s official message board is medium.com/@provablethings.

pNetwork Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “pNetwork Token is a blockchain-to-human interface simplifying the interaction between the Ethereum and Bitcoin blockchains and its users. pNetwork Token is a new blockchain asset experience providing an easy and secure way to buy, transfer, spend, and exchange cryptocurrencies without relying on any central authority. pNetwork Token offers all the tools and services required by users to fully manage their tokens and cryptocurrencies. It is a multicurrency and multiasset wallet; hybrid exchange; ICO Engine to participate in token sales; branded debit card and much more. Also, pNetwork Token supports all the ERC20 tokens automatically. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as pNetwork directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade pNetwork should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase pNetwork using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for pNetwork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for pNetwork and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.