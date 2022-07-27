Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Holdings Lowered by Taika Capital LP

Taika Capital LP trimmed its stake in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,965 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 565 shares during the period. Pool comprises about 1.5% of Taika Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Taika Capital LP’s holdings in Pool were worth $2,945,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Pool by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 50 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank lifted its stake in Pool by 52.0% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 76 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Pool by 241.7% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 82 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Pool in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pool by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 141 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. 91.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pool Stock Performance

POOL traded up $1.75 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $344.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 461,995. The stock has a market cap of $13.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.84, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $374.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $420.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Pool Co. has a twelve month low of $324.14 and a twelve month high of $582.27.

Pool Increases Dividend

Pool ( NASDAQ:POOL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The specialty retailer reported $7.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.40 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. Pool had a return on equity of 68.34% and a net margin of 13.17%. The company’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.37 EPS. Research analysts expect that Pool Co. will post 18.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. This is a positive change from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.80%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on POOL shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Pool from $485.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Longbow Research raised Pool from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Pool from $560.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Pool in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Pool from $490.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pool has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $452.44.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pool

In other news, CEO Peter D. Arvan acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $387.08 per share, with a total value of $193,540.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 61,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,931,221. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Peter D. Arvan acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $387.08 per share, with a total value of $193,540.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 61,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,931,221. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Martha S. Gervasi acquired 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $391.86 per share, for a total transaction of $117,558.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $316,622.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

About Pool

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

