PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) Issues Earnings Results

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.26, Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $359.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.42 million. PotlatchDeltic had a return on equity of 23.88% and a net margin of 29.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.77 earnings per share.

PotlatchDeltic Trading Up 2.1 %

NASDAQ:PCH opened at $47.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.01. The stock has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 1.15. PotlatchDeltic has a 1 year low of $43.37 and a 1 year high of $61.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 4.10.

Get PotlatchDeltic alerts:

PotlatchDeltic Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.32%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 25,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 3,064 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,962,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $472,566,000 after purchasing an additional 258,490 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 99.4% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 32,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after purchasing an additional 16,200 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 39,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after purchasing an additional 4,003 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 37,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after purchasing an additional 2,546 shares during the period. 81.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on PCH. StockNews.com upgraded PotlatchDeltic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded PotlatchDeltic from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Truist Financial began coverage on PotlatchDeltic in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their target price on PotlatchDeltic from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.75.

PotlatchDeltic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns 1.8 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PotlatchDeltic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PotlatchDeltic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.