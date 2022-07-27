PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) Issues Earnings Results

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.26, Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $359.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.42 million. PotlatchDeltic had a return on equity of 23.88% and a net margin of 29.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.77 earnings per share.
PotlatchDeltic Trading Up 2.1 %
NASDAQ:PCH opened at $47.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.01. The stock has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 1.15. PotlatchDeltic has a 1 year low of $43.37 and a 1 year high of $61.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 4.10.
PotlatchDeltic Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.32%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research firms have commented on PCH. StockNews.com upgraded PotlatchDeltic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded PotlatchDeltic from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Truist Financial began coverage on PotlatchDeltic in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their target price on PotlatchDeltic from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.75.
PotlatchDeltic Company Profile
PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns 1.8 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PotlatchDeltic (PCH)
- McDonalds Just Confirmed Its Place As A Top Defensive Stock
- Weighing Up Micron Technology (Bulls Vs. Bears)
- Microsoft’s Future Bright Despite Weaker Than Expected Q4 Earnings
- Canopy Growth Stock Slides, Analysts Divided
- 3 Mega Cap Tech Stocks to Mega Consider
Receive News & Ratings for PotlatchDeltic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PotlatchDeltic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.