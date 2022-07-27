PotNetwork Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:POTN) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

PotNetwork Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:POTN – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decline of 98.0% from the June 30th total of 49,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 169,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
PotNetwork Price Performance
Shares of POTN stock remained flat at $0.00 on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 23,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,719. PotNetwork has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.00.
About PotNetwork
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PotNetwork (POTN)
- Two Automation Stocks The Institutions Are Buying
- Can Owens-Corning Insulate Your Portfolio?
- Consumer Staple Kraft-Heinz Quietly Builds Momentum
- Steady, Stable Kimberly-Clark Yields 3.4%
- McDonalds Just Confirmed Its Place As A Top Defensive Stock
Receive News & Ratings for PotNetwork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PotNetwork and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.