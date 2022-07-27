PotNetwork Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:POTN) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

PotNetwork Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:POTN – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decline of 98.0% from the June 30th total of 49,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 169,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

PotNetwork Price Performance

Shares of POTN stock remained flat at $0.00 on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 23,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,719. PotNetwork has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.00.

About PotNetwork

PotNetwork Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of hemp-derived cannabidiol (CBD) oil products. It offers flavored and unflavored oils; vaping pens and additives; edibles, such as chewable gummies and lollipops; capsules; beverage energy/relaxation shots; topical application creams in various concentrations; dog and cat wellness products in various dosages and delivery formats; skin care, bath, and body products; and hemp flowers.

