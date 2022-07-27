Power Co. of Canada (OTCMKTS:PWCDF) Shares Up 0.9%

Power Co. of Canada (OTCMKTS:PWCDF – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 0.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $26.73 and last traded at $26.73. 20,947 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 42,265 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.48.

Several research firms have issued reports on PWCDF. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$40.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$45.50 to C$43.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$50.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Desjardins lowered their price objective on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$47.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$46.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.79.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.53.

Power Corporation of Canada operates as an international management and holding company in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL segments. The company offers life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance; retirement and investment management; asset management; and reinsurance and retrocession; investment advisory, financial planning, and related services; and fund, protection, and wealth management services.

