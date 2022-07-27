Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC) Issues Earnings Results

Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.09), Fidelity Earnings reports. Premier Financial had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 35.53%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS.

Premier Financial Price Performance

Shares of Premier Financial stock traded up $0.10 on Wednesday, hitting $27.45. 5,144 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 78,325. The stock has a market capitalization of $975.57 million, a P/E ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.89. Premier Financial has a 52 week low of $24.35 and a 52 week high of $34.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.41.

Get Premier Financial alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Donald P. Hileman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.67, for a total value of $25,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,105,915.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Premier Financial

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Premier Financial during the first quarter worth $66,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Premier Financial by 30.1% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Premier Financial during the first quarter worth $207,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Premier Financial during the first quarter worth $240,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Premier Financial during the first quarter worth $316,000. 67.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Premier Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides various banking services. It offers various demand, checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposits and certificates of deposit account registry service; and investment products. The company also provides residential and commercial real estate, commercial, construction, home improvement and home equity, and consumer loans.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.