Premium Income (TSE:PIC.A) Stock Price Down 53.2%

Premium Income Corporation (TSE:PIC.A – Get Rating)’s share price fell 53.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$6.46 and last traded at C$6.58. 8,555 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 25,507 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$14.05.

Premium Income Trading Down 53.2 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$7.22 and a 200-day moving average of C$7.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 223.29, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of C$86.88 million and a P/E ratio of 4.01.

Premium Income Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Premium Income Corporation is an equity mutual fund launched and managed by Strathbridge Asset Management Inc It invests in the public equity markets of Canada. It invests in stocks of companies operating primarily in the banking sector. The fund uses financial derivatives such as call and put options to invest in stocks of Bank of Montreal, Bank of Nova Scotia, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, Royal Bank of Canada, and Toronto Dominion Bank.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Premium Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premium Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.