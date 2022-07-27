President Energy (LON:PPC) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.61

Shares of President Energy Plc (LON:PPC – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1.61 ($0.02) and traded as low as GBX 1.25 ($0.02). President Energy shares last traded at GBX 1.30 ($0.02), with a volume of 8,223,378 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4.50 ($0.05) price objective on shares of President Energy in a report on Tuesday, May 24th.

Get President Energy alerts:

President Energy Trading Down 3.8 %

The firm has a market cap of £25.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1.47 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.82.

About President Energy

President Energy Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and production of oil and gas properties primarily in South America. The company holds exploration assets in Paraguay, Argentina, and the United States. It is also involved in the exploration, production, and sale of hydrocarbons and related activities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for President Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for President Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.