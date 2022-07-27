Primecoin (XPM) Tops One Day Volume of $2,965.00

Primecoin (XPM) traded up 10.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 27th. One Primecoin coin can now be bought for $0.0322 or 0.00000151 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Primecoin has traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar. Primecoin has a total market cap of $1.34 million and $2,965.00 worth of Primecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

DigiByte (DGB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

X-HASH (XSH) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00006812 BTC.

Primecoin Coin Profile

XPM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 7th, 2013. Primecoin’s total supply is 41,580,432 coins. Primecoin’s official Twitter account is @primecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Primecoin’s official website is primecoin.io. The Reddit community for Primecoin is /r/primecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Primecoin’s official message board is talk.peercoin.net/c/altcoins/primecoin.

Buying and Selling Primecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Primecoin, or XPM, involves a new type of proof-of-work based on searching for prime numbers. Primecoin was created by Sunny King – who also created Peercoin. The block time is one minute and th total number of coins is 3299976 with dynamic difficulty retargetting. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Primecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Primecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

