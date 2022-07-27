Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE – Get Rating) in a research note published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.
Profire Energy Stock Down 5.1 %
PFIE opened at $1.11 on Friday. Profire Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.88 and a fifty-two week high of $1.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.27.
Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.03 million. Profire Energy had a net margin of 0.58% and a return on equity of 0.40%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Profire Energy will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Profire Energy, Inc, a technology company, provides burner, and combustion management systems and solutions for natural and forced draft applications in the United States and Canada. It primarily focuses on the upstream, midstream, and downstream transmission segments of the oil and gas industry. It also sells and installs its systems in Europe, South America, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia.
