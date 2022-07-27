Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE – Get Rating) in a research note published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Profire Energy Stock Down 5.1 %

PFIE opened at $1.11 on Friday. Profire Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.88 and a fifty-two week high of $1.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.27.

Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.03 million. Profire Energy had a net margin of 0.58% and a return on equity of 0.40%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Profire Energy will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Profire Energy

About Profire Energy

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in Profire Energy by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 648,040 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 110,030 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Profire Energy by 106.6% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 135,460 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 69,884 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Profire Energy by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,283,025 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,668,000 after buying an additional 371,015 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Profire Energy by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,999,665 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,600,000 after buying an additional 20,491 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Profire Energy by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 469,984 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 11,461 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.38% of the company’s stock.

Profire Energy, Inc, a technology company, provides burner, and combustion management systems and solutions for natural and forced draft applications in the United States and Canada. It primarily focuses on the upstream, midstream, and downstream transmission segments of the oil and gas industry. It also sells and installs its systems in Europe, South America, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia.

