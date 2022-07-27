ProFrac (NASDAQ:PFHC) Stock Price Up 5.9%

ProFrac Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PFHC – Get Rating) shares rose 5.9% on Monday . The company traded as high as $16.60 and last traded at $16.60. Approximately 717 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 559,245 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.67.

PFHC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of ProFrac in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of ProFrac from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of ProFrac from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of ProFrac in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $31.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Johnson Rice started coverage on shares of ProFrac in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ProFrac presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.75.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.17.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ProFrac stock. Samson Rock Capital LLP purchased a new position in ProFrac Holding Corp. ( NASDAQ:PFHC Get Rating ) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,000. ProFrac comprises about 0.4% of Samson Rock Capital LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding.

ProFrac Holding Corp., a vertically integrated and energy services company, provides hydraulic fracturing, completion, and other complementary products and services to upstream oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American unconventional oil and natural gas resources.

