Prometeus (PROM) Price Reaches $5.20 on Major Exchanges

Prometeus (PROM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 27th. Prometeus has a total market capitalization of $85.60 million and $6.86 million worth of Prometeus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Prometeus coin can currently be purchased for about $5.20 or 0.00025326 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Prometeus has traded 14.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Prometeus alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22,751.05 or 0.99995556 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004391 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00005711 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004397 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 18.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00003815 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002247 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.93 or 0.00127172 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.70 or 0.00029468 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004405 BTC.

Prometeus Coin Profile

Prometeus (CRYPTO:PROM) is a coin. Its launch date was May 19th, 2019. Prometeus’ total supply is 19,250,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,450,000 coins. The official website for Prometeus is prometeus.io. Prometeus’ official Twitter account is @prometeusnet. Prometeus’ official message board is medium.com/prometeus-network.

Prometeus Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Prometeus Network is a secure and decentralized ecosystem designed to solve real-world problems in data brokerage, created for the Influencer Marketing, Medical and Insurance data market industries. Prometeus Network is developed by Prometeus Labs. A company existing out of data scientists and entrepreneurs who have been working for more than 15 years on machine learning, business development, and marketing. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prometeus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Prometeus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Prometeus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Prometeus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Prometeus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.