ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU) Shares Gap Down to $18.03

ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $18.03, but opened at $17.57. ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 shares last traded at $17.39, with a volume of 170,496 shares changing hands.

ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 Trading Down 4.0 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.41.

Get ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SPXU. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 42.2% during the 4th quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 57,495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $716,000 after acquiring an additional 17,057 shares during the period. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 in the 4th quarter worth $374,000. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 in the 4th quarter worth $156,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 20,625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 58.4% during the 4th quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 325,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,055,000 after purchasing an additional 120,085 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 Company Profile

The Fund seeks daily investment results that correspond to triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index. The Fund invests in derivatives that it believes should have similar daily return characteristics as triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.