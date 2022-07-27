ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology (NASDAQ:BIS) Short Interest Update

ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology (NASDAQ:BIS – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,500 shares, a decline of 84.6% from the June 30th total of 87,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology by 54.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology during the fourth quarter worth $266,000. Finally, IMC Chicago LLC bought a new position in ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology during the first quarter worth $450,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIS traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.93. 4,775 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,165. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.60. ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology has a twelve month low of $15.86 and a twelve month high of $35.64.

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology (the Fund) seeks investment results for a single day only, not for longer periods. The Fund seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Index. The return of the Fund for a period longer than a single trading day will be the result of each day’s returns compounded over the period, which will very likely differ from twice (200%) the return of the Nasdaq Biotechnology Index (the Index) for that period.

