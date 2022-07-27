Prospera Financial Services Inc Buys 1,612 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,525 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,612 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $4,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of D. Accurate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,137 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 0.5% during the first quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 23,885 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,030,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 36,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,852,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 3,035 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 9,289 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.39% of the company’s stock.

D has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $81.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $93.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $99.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.17.

NYSE D opened at $79.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.14, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.42. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.37 and a 12 month high of $88.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $79.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.19.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.31 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 20.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.58%.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

