Prospera Financial Services Inc Buys 374 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 30,628 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $3,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. purchased a new position in Duke Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Duke Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Duke Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Duke Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 62.35% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE DUK opened at $107.02 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Duke Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $95.48 and a 12 month high of $116.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.39 billion, a PE ratio of 22.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.94.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $7.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.32 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 14.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a $1.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This is an increase from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.77%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. UBS Group cut shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $119.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $121.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.18.

Insider Transactions at Duke Energy

In related news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.75, for a total transaction of $44,716.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 114,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,291,258. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Further Reading

