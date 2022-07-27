Prospera Financial Services Inc Grows Stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT)

Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT – Get Rating) by 1,147.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,704 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,638 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc owned about 0.05% of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF worth $3,788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MOAT. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp acquired a new stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 163.2% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 220.2% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of MOAT opened at $66.46 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.30. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a twelve month low of $60.93 and a twelve month high of $78.43.

