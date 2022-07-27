Prospera Financial Services Inc Has $3.53 Million Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJO)

Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJO – Get Rating) by 25.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 148,117 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,218 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $807,000. Straight Path Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 18.5% during the first quarter. Straight Path Wealth Management now owns 126,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,011,000 after acquiring an additional 19,772 shares in the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 26.0% during the first quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 2,304 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 79,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after acquiring an additional 12,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McDonald Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,378,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA BSJO opened at $22.33 on Wednesday. Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $21.57 and a 52 week high of $25.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.31.

