Prospera Financial Services Inc Has $4.56 Million Stock Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,788 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $4,564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Adviser Investments LLC raised its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 1,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 14,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,060,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC increased its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 4,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $994,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 173,374 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,304,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 89.3% during the 1st quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 5,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,522 shares in the last quarter. 79.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Illinois Tool Works

In other Illinois Tool Works news, EVP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.34, for a total transaction of $205,340.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,803 shares in the company, valued at $1,602,268.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Illinois Tool Works Trading Up 1.2 %

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $206.00 to $163.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $235.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $229.00 to $189.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. UBS Group lowered Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $243.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $187.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $205.42.

Shares of ITW stock opened at $193.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.73. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52-week low of $173.52 and a 52-week high of $249.81. The company has a market capitalization of $60.34 billion, a PE ratio of 22.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $191.42 and its 200 day moving average is $207.22.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.04. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 72.57% and a net margin of 18.08%. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 57.34%.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Featured Stories

