Prospera Financial Services Inc Has $4.93 Million Stock Position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,259 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Aflac were worth $4,933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Aflac during the 4th quarter worth about $271,422,000. Maj Invest Holding A S boosted its stake in shares of Aflac by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 5,061,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $325,902,000 after buying an additional 799,609 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aflac during the 4th quarter worth about $26,468,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Aflac by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,531,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,957,903,000 after buying an additional 379,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aflac during the 4th quarter worth about $20,145,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.45% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AFL shares. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Aflac from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Aflac from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Aflac from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Aflac in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aflac in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aflac currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.08.

In other news, Director Karole Lloyd acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $59.36 per share, with a total value of $59,360.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 38,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,290,583.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of AFL opened at $55.64 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $56.11 and its 200-day moving average is $60.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.84 billion, a PE ratio of 9.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Aflac Incorporated has a 12 month low of $51.28 and a 12 month high of $67.20.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.16 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 18.90% and a return on equity of 11.96%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

