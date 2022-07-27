Prospera Financial Services Inc Sells 1,379 Shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Prospera Financial Services Inc reduced its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,752 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,379 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc owned approximately 0.08% of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF worth $3,657,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $70,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $197,000. Finally, Vicus Capital purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $226,000.

Get First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF alerts:

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

NASDAQ:FIXD opened at $46.94 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.82. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 1-year low of $45.21 and a 1-year high of $54.42.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd will be paid a $0.095 dividend. This is a boost from First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIXD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.