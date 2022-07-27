Prospera Financial Services Inc Sells 1,379 Shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Prospera Financial Services Inc reduced its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,752 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,379 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc owned approximately 0.08% of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF worth $3,657,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $70,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $197,000. Finally, Vicus Capital purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $226,000.
NASDAQ:FIXD opened at $46.94 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.82. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 1-year low of $45.21 and a 1-year high of $54.42.
