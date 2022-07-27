Prospera Financial Services Inc Sells 27,242 Shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC)

Prospera Financial Services Inc decreased its position in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC – Get Rating) by 35.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,193 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,242 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $3,691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WESPAC Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,892,000. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF in the fourth quarter worth $3,954,000. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 48,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,071,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590 shares during the period. Howard Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 65,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,484,000 after purchasing an additional 7,993 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF Trading Down 3.1 %

NYSEARCA IYC opened at $60.73 on Wednesday. iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF has a twelve month low of $55.08 and a twelve month high of $87.51. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.19.

