Proton Hits Market Capitalization of $42.50 Million (XPR)

Proton (XPR) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 27th. One Proton coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0031 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges. Proton has a market cap of $42.50 million and approximately $1.22 million worth of Proton was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Proton has traded 1.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Proton alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $22,787.52 or 1.00199239 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004393 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00005705 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004398 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00003797 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002248 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.95 or 0.00127293 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.76 or 0.00029707 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004393 BTC.

Proton Coin Profile

Proton (CRYPTO:XPR) is a coin. It was first traded on October 2nd, 2018. Proton’s total supply is 13,274,480,724 coins and its circulating supply is 13,756,961,060 coins. Proton’s official Twitter account is @Permian_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. Proton’s official website is www.protonchain.com. The Reddit community for Proton is https://reddit.com/r/ProtonChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Proton’s official message board is medium.com/protonchain/proton-xid-915bda660817.

Proton Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Proton (XPR) is a new public blockchain and smart contract platform designed for both consumer applications and peer-peer payments. It is built around a secure identity and financial settlements layer that allows users to directly link real identity and fiat accounts, pull funds and buy crypto, and use that crypto seamlessly in apps. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Proton directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Proton should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Proton using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Proton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Proton and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.