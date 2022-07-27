Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV – Get Rating) in a research note released on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Provident Financial to $15.50 in a research note on Monday, July 4th.

Provident Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ PROV opened at $14.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.66. Provident Financial has a 12-month low of $13.76 and a 12-month high of $17.96.

Provident Financial Dividend Announcement

Provident Financial ( NASDAQ:PROV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $8.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.10 million. Provident Financial had a return on equity of 7.80% and a net margin of 25.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 18th. Provident Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.42%.

Institutional Trading of Provident Financial

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Provident Financial stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROV – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 352,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,604 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 4.83% of Provident Financial worth $5,826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 60.15% of the company’s stock.

About Provident Financial

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Savings Bank, F.S.B. that provides community banking services to consumers and small to mid-sized businesses in the Inland Empire region of Southern California. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits; and loan portfolio consists of single-family, multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, mortgage, commercial business, and consumer loans.

