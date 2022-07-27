PUTinCoin Trading 2.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days (PUT)

PUTinCoin (PUT) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 26th. Over the last week, PUTinCoin has traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar. PUTinCoin has a market capitalization of $1.28 million and approximately $336.00 worth of PUTinCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PUTinCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get PUTinCoin alerts:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,130.01 or 1.00044632 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.12 or 0.00043184 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004758 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001194 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001836 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00023730 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004690 BTC.

YES WORLD (YES) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001613 BTC.

PUTinCoin Profile

PUTinCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 22nd, 2017. PUTinCoin’s total supply is 20,109,156,990 coins and its circulating supply is 1,188,750,832 coins. PUTinCoin’s official Twitter account is @PutinCoinPUT and its Facebook page is accessible here. PUTinCoin’s official message board is putincoin.org/forum. The Reddit community for PUTinCoin is /r/PutinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for PUTinCoin is putincoin.org.

PUTinCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PutinCoin was created as a virtual tribute to Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin. PUT is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency that allows users to mine with computational power or to stake through available balance. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PUTinCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PUTinCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PUTinCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PUTinCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PUTinCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.