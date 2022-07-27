Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Under Armour, Inc. Reduced by Analyst (NYSE:UAA)

Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at William Blair dropped their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Under Armour in a report released on Monday, July 25th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.02 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.03. William Blair has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Under Armour’s current full-year earnings is $0.66 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Under Armour’s FY2023 earnings at $0.64 EPS.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.05). Under Armour had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Under Armour Stock Down 5.5 %

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on UAA. Williams Capital lowered Under Armour from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Under Armour in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Under Armour from $18.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Argus lowered their price objective on Under Armour from $19.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Under Armour from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.76.

UAA opened at $8.25 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.30. Under Armour has a one year low of $8.10 and a one year high of $27.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.34.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Under Armour

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 265.0% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 54,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 39,857 shares in the last quarter. Richelieu Gestion PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 25.8% in the second quarter. Richelieu Gestion PLC now owns 161,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after acquiring an additional 33,182 shares in the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 7.5% in the second quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 666,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,554,000 after acquiring an additional 46,419 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 52.4% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 171.2% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 29,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 18,750 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Under Armour news, Director David W. Gibbs acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.60 per share, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $480,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 16.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Under Armour Company Profile

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the developing, marketing, and distributing performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also provides footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

