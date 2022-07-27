Q1 2025 Earnings Estimate for Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Bath & Body Works in a report issued on Thursday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.46 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Bath & Body Works’ current full-year earnings is $2.91 per share.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on BBWI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $61.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. TheStreet lowered shares of Bath & Body Works from a “c+” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $82.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Bath & Body Works from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.82.

Shares of NYSE:BBWI opened at $33.20 on Monday. Bath & Body Works has a 12 month low of $25.75 and a 12 month high of $82.00. The stock has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.23, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.58.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.13. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 69.03% and a net margin of 15.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 17,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $836,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Bath & Body Works by 2.2% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 11,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Bath & Body Works by 119.7% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Bath & Body Works by 72.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Bath & Body Works by 10.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

In other Bath & Body Works news, insider Thomas E. Mazurek sold 16,338 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total transaction of $690,280.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $474,256.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio is 17.43%.

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. The company sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through specialty retail stores and websites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

