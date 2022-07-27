Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN) Lowered by Analyst

Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Golden Entertainment in a report released on Wednesday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.84 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.02. The consensus estimate for Golden Entertainment’s current full-year earnings is $3.54 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Golden Entertainment’s FY2022 earnings at $3.46 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.75 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.36 EPS.

Get Golden Entertainment alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on GDEN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Golden Entertainment from $57.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Golden Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley cut their price objective on Golden Entertainment from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Golden Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.33.

Golden Entertainment Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of Golden Entertainment stock opened at $40.73 on Monday. Golden Entertainment has a 1-year low of $37.21 and a 1-year high of $59.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 2.57.

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.63. Golden Entertainment had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 55.22%. The company had revenue of $273.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.60 million.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Golden Entertainment

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in Golden Entertainment by 161.5% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Golden Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Golden Entertainment in the second quarter worth about $69,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its stake in Golden Entertainment by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in Golden Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Institutional investors own 68.88% of the company’s stock.

Golden Entertainment Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Golden Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership and operation of a diversified entertainment platform in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Nevada Casino Resorts, Nevada Locals Casinos, Maryland Casino Resort, and Distributed Gaming. The Nevada Casino Resorts segment comprises of destination casino resort properties that include various food and beverage outlets, entertainment venues, and other amenities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.