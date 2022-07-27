Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Redfin Co. Reduced by Analyst (NASDAQ:RDFN)

Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at William Blair reduced their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Redfin in a report released on Thursday, July 21st. William Blair analyst S. Sheldon now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.70) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.61). The consensus estimate for Redfin’s current full-year earnings is ($2.07) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Redfin’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.14) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.35) EPS.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.09) by $0.27. Redfin had a negative return on equity of 53.87% and a negative net margin of 7.31%. The business had revenue of $597.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $553.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.37) earnings per share. Redfin’s revenue was up 122.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Redfin Stock Performance

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Redfin from $20.00 to $17.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. KeyCorp began coverage on Redfin in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Compass Point restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $8.50 price objective on shares of Redfin in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Redfin from $42.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Wedbush lowered Redfin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.08.

RDFN opened at $8.63 on Monday. Redfin has a 52-week low of $7.13 and a 52-week high of $61.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $924.91 million, a PE ratio of -5.33 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.26, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 3.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.79.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bares Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Redfin by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,848,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,269,000 after purchasing an additional 2,444,167 shares during the last quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC raised its position in Redfin by 12,532.9% during the 1st quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 1,854,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839,324 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Redfin during the 1st quarter worth $16,882,000. Contour Asset Management LLC raised its position in Redfin by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 2,152,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,624,000 after purchasing an additional 481,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HST Ventures LLC raised its position in Redfin by 211.9% during the 1st quarter. HST Ventures LLC now owns 475,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,570,000 after purchasing an additional 322,716 shares during the last quarter. 97.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Redfin news, Director Bradley E. Singer bought 50,000 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.20 per share, with a total value of $560,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $560,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Redfin news, Director Bradley E. Singer bought 50,000 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.20 per share, with a total value of $560,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $560,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Christopher John Nielsen sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.15, for a total value of $36,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $601,355.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,500 shares of company stock valued at $354,975 over the last 90 days. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Redfin

(Get Rating)

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

Featured Stories

