Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. Reduced by Analyst (NASDAQ:WOOF)

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Rating) – Wedbush reduced their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 26th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.21. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Petco Health and Wellness’ current full-year earnings is $0.86 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Petco Health and Wellness’ Q3 2023 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.24 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.27 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.89 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.93 EPS.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Petco Health and Wellness had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 8.93%. Petco Health and Wellness’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Petco Health and Wellness from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Petco Health and Wellness to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.20.

Petco Health and Wellness stock opened at $13.44 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.96. The company has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.97. Petco Health and Wellness has a 1 year low of $13.12 and a 1 year high of $26.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Petco Health and Wellness during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Chimera Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the 4th quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 6,297.2% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 4,534 shares during the last quarter. 62.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Petco Health and Wellness news, insider Justin Tichy sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.74, for a total transaction of $102,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 78,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,229,955.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.

