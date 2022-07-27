Q3 2022 Earnings Forecast for Newmont Co. Issued By Raymond James (TSE:NGT)

Newmont Co. (TSE:NGT – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Raymond James dropped their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Newmont in a research report issued on Monday, July 25th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now forecasts that the company will earn $0.83 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.03. Raymond James also issued estimates for Newmont’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.82 EPS and Q2 2023 earnings at $0.85 EPS.

Separately, National Bankshares cut their price objective on Newmont from C$115.00 to C$90.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st.

Newmont Stock Up 3.8 %

Newmont Increases Dividend

Shares of TSE NGT opened at C$59.50 on Wednesday. Newmont has a 12 month low of C$56.55 and a 12 month high of C$108.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.58. The firm has a market capitalization of C$47.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$79.77 and a 200-day moving average of C$86.38.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.708 per share. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 7th. This is an increase from Newmont’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is currently 180.33%.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

