Q3 2022 Earnings Forecast for Visteon Co. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:VC)

Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Visteon in a report released on Thursday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Kelley now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.19 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.36. The consensus estimate for Visteon’s current full-year earnings is $4.81 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Visteon’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.79 EPS.

Get Visteon alerts:

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $818.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $731.40 million. Visteon had a return on equity of 13.40% and a net margin of 1.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS.

Visteon Stock Down 1.4 %

VC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays lowered their price target on Visteon from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Visteon from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Visteon from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Bank of America raised Visteon from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Visteon from $93.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.58.

Visteon stock opened at $115.27 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.86 and a beta of 1.74. Visteon has a 1-year low of $88.82 and a 1-year high of $134.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $107.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.12.

Insider Transactions at Visteon

In related news, VP Brett D. Pynnonen sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.75, for a total value of $227,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,111 shares in the company, valued at $922,626.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Visteon

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VC. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Visteon by 1.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,080,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,145,000 after buying an additional 47,131 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Visteon by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,672,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,647,000 after purchasing an additional 30,123 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Visteon by 51.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,453,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,776,000 after purchasing an additional 834,079 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Visteon by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,360,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,198,000 after purchasing an additional 173,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Visteon by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,051,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,797,000 after purchasing an additional 38,648 shares in the last quarter.

Visteon Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, engineers, designs, and manufactures automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters to 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as 3-D, active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and Phoenix, a display audio and embedded infotainment platform, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistant with natural language understanding.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Visteon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visteon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.