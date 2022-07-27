Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. (NASDAQ:BWMX) Increased by Analyst

Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. (NASDAQ:BWMX – Get Rating) – Small Cap Consu raised their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. in a report issued on Monday, July 25th. Small Cap Consu analyst E. Beder now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.71 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.68. The consensus estimate for Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V.’s current full-year earnings is $2.22 per share. Small Cap Consu also issued estimates for Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V.’s FY2023 earnings at $2.65 EPS.
Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. (NASDAQ:BWMX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.03). Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. had a return on equity of 99.78% and a net margin of 16.22%. The company had revenue of $91.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 EPS.
Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. Price Performance
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BWMX. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 622,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,051,000 after purchasing an additional 154,141 shares in the last quarter. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. acquired a new stake in Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. during the 4th quarter valued at $100,115,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. during the 1st quarter valued at $561,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. during the 1st quarter valued at $8,222,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. by 81.5% during the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 37,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 16,801 shares in the last quarter. 17.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.4582 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 11th. Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V.’s payout ratio is 84.62%.
About Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V.
Betterware de México, SAP.I. de C.V. operates as a direct-to-consumer company in Mexico. The company focuses on the home organization segment with a product portfolio, including home solutions, kitchen and food preservation, technology and mobility, and other categories. It sells its products through a two-tier sales model comprising 50,972 distributors and 1,063,720 associates.
